Family asks for public’s help in finding vehicle in deadly hit-and-run in Cathedral City

Crime

Still of the suspect vehicle taken from surveillance video

The family of a man killed while crossing the street in Cathedral City over the weekend are asking for the public's help in identifying the vehicle that fled the scene.

Rafael Valdez Felix was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday at approximately 8:18 in the area of Ramon Road and Whispering Palms Trail.

"I just want justice for him cause he did not deserve this," said Bladimiro Valdez, Felix's brother. "He (the driver) should've at least stopped, at least stop."

Surveillance video provided by Felix's family shows the suspect vehicle speeding off.

"It is so unfair, how people just kept running him over. How did you not stop and see a human being," said Daisy Becerra, a relative of Felix's.

Rafael Valdez Felix (Courtesy of family)

A suspect vehicle description was not released by the Cathedral City Police Department. We have reached out to the department for an update on the case.

If you have any information on this, contact the Cathedral City Police Department at 760-770-0300 or Officer Matthew Buehler at 760-770-0343.

or via the Cathedral City Police Department website at: cathedralcitypolice.com.