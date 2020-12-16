Police raid leads to the arrest of 3 believed to be connected assault with a deadly weapon

Crime

Three people were arrested early Wednesday morning as part of an operation conducted by the Riverside County Gang Impact Team (GIT), assisted by the Palm Springs Police Department, in connection with an assault with a deadly weapon that occurred in the city earlier this year.

According to the District Attorney's office, the raids occurred in a dozen locations that were believed to be connected to a criminal street gang that calls itself Barrio San Rafael (BSR).

"These criminals terrorize our law-abiding citizens and destroy the peace and tranquility of our neighborhoods and communities," Hestrin added. "We are not always successful at preventing gang violence, but rest assured we do not and will not tolerate it."

More than 100 law enforcement officers from various agencies were involved in the raid.

Three adults were arrested in connection with an assault with a deadly weapon case being investigated by Palm Springs police.

Officers did not recover any firearms during the operation, but they did recover stolen property, gang indicia, and other items related to gang activity.

While the DA's office confirmed this arrest wasn't connected to one of the homicides that occurred earlier this year in the city, Palm Springs has been the site of various gang-related shootings dating back to 2019.

The DA's office says the shooting has occurred specifically in areas frequented by BSR and another rival criminal street gang.

"The violent crime that has plagued our City in recent months has been and will continue to be addressed by the Palm Springs Police Department and our law enforcement partners," Reyes added. "I am grateful that we have the ability to assemble more than one hundred law enforcement officers from various agencies to assist us in our investigations."

In July and August 2020, three people were killed in a drive-by shooting involving suspected BSR gang members exchanging gunfire with a rival gang, according to the DA's office.

On July 31, 2020, a 17-year-old and a 21-year-old were shot to death in the area of Palm Vista and Granada Avenue.

Nearly a month later, on Aug. 26, a 15-year-old was killed during an exchange of gunfire between a group of rival gang members in the Desert Highlands Gateway Estates area.

There was also a deadly shooting not far from the area on June 30. A 44-year-old from Palm Desert was found shot in his vehicle in north Palm Springs.

The increased violence prompted another raid in early August, once again involved about 100 law enforcement officers.

In the past year, the city reported at least four homicides, over 10 attempted homicides, and additional reports of shots fired.

The increased violence in the city at the time prompted a response from Chief Reyes, who hoped to reach out to children and their parents.

The DA's office did not release the identities or ages of the three people arrested. When that is available, we will only publish them after the suspects have been officially charged by the DA's office.

The Gang Impact Team is supervised by the DA’s Bureau of Investigation. The team is comprised of investigators from the DA’s Office and members of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Marshals Service, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Special Services Unit, and the Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Desert Hot Springs, Beaumont, Banning, Hemet, Corona, and Riverside police departments.