Suspect in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Indio arrested

Crime

The Indio Police Department has arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash last week.

Mark Bravo, 28, of Indio is accused of fleeing the scene of a crash into a pedestrian early Thursday morning near the intersection of Monroe Street and Avenue 42.

The pedestrian died at the scene. He was later identified as Anthony Duran, 51, of Indio.

Full Story: Indio police investigate deadly hit and run accident; Victim identified

The Indio Police Department’s Traffic Unit along with the Major and Street Crimes Unit identified Bravo as the driver who fled the scene. Bravo was arrested on Wednesday at his Indio residence.

Bravo was charged with felony Hit & Run Fatal. He remains in custody at the Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta on $75,000 bail, jail records show.

Indio Police Department and the Riverside County Sheriff - Coroner’s Bureau have an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any further information regarding this case, please contact the Indio Police Departments Traffic Unit Police Officer James Koyanagi, Major Crime Unit Detective Eduardo Suarez at (760) 391-4051 or call anonymously at Valley Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-STOP(7867).