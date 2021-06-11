Family of 18-year-old killed in Indio crash continue to call for witnesses to step forward

Crime

It's been three months more than three months since 18-year-old Debra Nelson was killed in a single-vehicle crash in which the driver fled the scene. Three months have passed and still no answers as to who was behind the crash.

The crash happened at around 8 a.m. on March 9, 2021 in front of the Winchell's at 45995 Monroe Street in Indio.

Nelson was the passenger in a Dodge Dart that slammed at least 80 miles per hour head on into a power pole in front of the donut shop. She was rushed to the hospital and was pronounced dead from her injuries three days later.

Debra was 8 weeks pregnant at the time of the crash.

Memorial set-up for Debra

"He left her there to burn," Darla Garcia, Debra's mother, said in a March interview. "The car was on fire; he walked away and left her there."

As time continues to pass, the family is still doing whatever they can to bring to help bring the person behind the wheel to justice. Debra's family will be out Saturday morning handing out flyers calling for #JusticeForDebbie.

They ask that anyone with information to call 760-391-4057.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call Valley Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867. You may be eligible for a cash reward as well.

No details is too small to call investigators about.

"Anyone that may have seen something, anything," Kolb said. "It may seem like it was little; it could be big for the detectives," Jacob Kolb, Debra's brother, said.

