Authorities say suspect killed in Thousand Palms shooting assaulted a man

A woman died Tuesday after authorities said she assaulted a man who was legally armed with a gun at a home in the Tri-Palm Estates & Country Club neighborhood.

The shooting happened in the area of San Miguelito and Westchester Drive shortly before 2:26 p.m.

"Deputies learned an adult male was assaulted by an adult female with a knife," according to a statement released by the Sheriff's Department Wednesday morning. "The investigation revealed the male victim shot the female suspect, who ran away and then fled in a vehicle," the statement said.

No names have been released. The Sheriff's Department said the woman was driven to a nearby fire station, where she died from gunshot wound injuries.

Tri-Palm Estates resident, Kim Gieser, was heading home when she saw the heavy law enforcement presence down the street. “Just shocked, I just found out what it was all about. You know, I went to pick up my dog from the grooming and I dropped him off and I saw this and I had to turn around," she explained, "When I saw it, I thought should I shut my gate because I have a really tall gate.”

Sgt Edward Soto of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said the incident started as a dispute between two people. During the dispute, one person was shot.

Just a few houses down the street is long-time resident Matt Messier, who’s owned property in the Tri-Palm Estates & Country Club for nearly 30 years.

Messier said he was shocked to see this happen in his own neighborhood. “I saw the cops over there and came around and taught I know a couple of police officers. And they were surprised as well as I am at what happened here," he said.

The victim was driven to a nearby Roy Wilson Fire Station in Thousand Palms, where they were pronounced dead by fire officials.

The knife-attack victim was detained by deputies, but no arrests were made.

A crime scene was secured and the Sheriff's Department Central Homicide Unit assumed the investigation. The department said the male victim was determined to be a licensed concealed carry weapon holder.

