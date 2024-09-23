Yucca Valley man arrested after person found dead in their home

A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder over the weekend after a welfare check at his home in Yucca Valley.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, deputies were called out to conduct a welfare check Saturday afternoon at a home on the 57500 block of Redondo Street.

Deputies located a man dead inside the home.

Authorities arrested the suspect, identified as the resident of the home, following an investigation by detectives with the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division-Homicide Detail.

The identity of the man found dead has not been confirmed, authorities said. An autopsy will be conducted.

There was no word on a possible cause of death or what led to detectives arresting the suspect.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Ian Gosswiller, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

