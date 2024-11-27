Man pleads guilty to multiple window-smash burglaries across the Coachella Valley

A 42-year-old man suspected of multiple window-smash burglaries throughout the Coachella Valley earlier this year pleaded guilty to almost half of the charges against him today.

Charles Emmanuel Cobb of Indio entered guilty pleas Wednesday to eight felony counts each of burglary and vandalism at the Larson Justice Center in Indio, according to court records. An additional eight felony counts of burglary and nine felony counts of vandalism were dismissed, while one felony count of burglary was listed as "active."

Cobb was sentenced Wednesday to two years in county jail and probation with 120 months of mandatory supervision, according to Thalia Hayden of the Riverside County District Attorney's Office.

The burglaries occurred at numerous businesses throughout the Coachella Valley during February and March, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's La Quinta Special Enforcement Team assumed the investigation and identified Cobb as the suspect.

News Channel 3 reported on a series of break-ins at several businesses in La Quinta that Cobb was suspected of being behind.

On March 19, a search warrant was served at his home and he was arrested, according to the department.

Cobb was ordered to stay away from 16 locations as part of his probation terms, 14 of which are primarily food-related establishments, such as Goody's Cafe, Oceana Restaurant and Palm Tree Palace.