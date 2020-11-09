CVUSD hosting hybrid learning parent forum on Tuesday

Education

The Coachella Valley Unified School District is hosting a forum to help parents further understand the hybrid learning model that is planned to be implemented when students are allowed to return to classrooms.

The parent forum will be held via Zoom on Tuesday, Nov. 10 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

In the forum, Superintendent Dr. Gandera and assistant superintendents will explain what the hybrid model is and how parents can select between virtual distance learning or hybrid learning. CVUSD officials will also go over the proposed hybrid learning timeline, nutrition, transportation, and safety protocols.

The district has notified families of the meeting and is encouraging them to attend to make the best-informed selection for their students.

The meeting will be recorded and shared 24-48 hours after the live presentation on the district's Facebook page and website.

The Palm Springs and Desert Sands unified school districts are also planning to use the hybrid learning model when students are able to return to campus.

As the DSUSD Board of Education explained it on Sept.1, the hybrid model is a blended version of campus and virtual learning at home. Under this model, campus capacity limited to 50% of students.

Parents in all three districts will be able to keep their children in a virtual learning plan for the rest of the school year even after the hybrid model is implemented.

The three valley's districts aren't planning to start bringing students back until at least early January, if Riverside County isn't in the purple tier. The districts are setting plans in motion to get campuses ready by then.

Parent survey shows that a majority in PSUSD and DSUSD would prefer the hybrid model to virtual distance learning, however, CVUSD's results presented a more split opinion on the return of in-person classes.

This week, DSUSD parents are set to decide whether they want their children to remain in distance learning the rest of the year or return to in-person classes.