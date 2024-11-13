PSUSD board of education extends superintendent’s contract

Superintendent Dr. Tonatiuh ‘Tony’ Signoret will be staying with the Palm Springs Unified School District for several more years.

On Tuesday, the PSUSD Board of Education extended Signoret’s contract through June 30, 2027.

Signoret was first appointed as Interim superintendent in July 2023. He was permanently appointed to the position on Jan. 1, 2024.

“Throughout his tenure in the District Dr. Signoret has exhibited strong leadership, commitment and dedication and is focused on doing everything possible to ensure the success of each and every one of our students,” said Board of Education Madonna Gerrell. “Our Board is extremely confident in his abilities, talents, and wisdom, and know that he is right person to continue to lead us on the positive path we are on. We are fortunate to have someone with Dr. Signoret’s expertise and distinction to move us forward.”

Check Out: PSUSD Superintendent Signoret says to expect construction and change in the new school year

With a bachelor’s degree from Whittier College, a master’s degree in educational leadership from Chapman University and a doctoral degree in Organizational Leadership from the University of La Verne, Signoret has spent the majority of his 34-year career in education with PSUSD.

He began as a bilingual teacher at Agua Caliente Elementary and has also served as a District assistant principal and principal at the elementary and middle school level before becoming PSUSD’s Director of Certificated Human Resources in 2011.

He also served as Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources at Desert Sands Unified School District for two years, before returning to PSUSD as the District’s Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources in 2017. Raised in Mexico City, Dr. Signoret is also fully bilingual in Spanish.

“I am extremely proud and humbled that our Board has shown their confidence in me by extending my contract and providing the opportunity to continue in this role in the district that is truly my extended family,” said Signoret. “I am anxious to continue the work we are doing and look forward to us making even more strides in collaboration with our outstanding and resolute team of administrators, teachers and support staff led by a Board of Education extremely committed to doing what is best for students. I look forward to our continued focus on academic success and becoming an anti-racist organization committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion.