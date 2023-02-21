A Year of Fear: Local Ukrainian residents reflect as 1 year anniversary of Russian invasion approaches

Friday marks the one-year anniversary since Russia invaded Ukraine. It’s affected millions worldwide – including here in the Coachella Valley.

It’s especially made a big impact on two local business owners, both receiving immense support from the community but their families still struggle to survive in the war-torn countries.

One year later, the invasion drove Haus of Pizza owner Iryna Pyle to sell her shop so she could move her mother out of Ukraine.

“I’m sad to sell it. This place is in escrow and I have to go back to Ukraine to move my mom to Germany because she’s said it’s time for her to have quiet nights. Quiet nights because Russians are sending missiles in the night,” Pyle said.

