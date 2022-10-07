Several teens arrested in connection with Thermal shootings that left boy injured

Multiple teenagers are in custody in connection with a pair of shootings in Thermal that left a boy in the hospital last weekend.

The shootings happened on Saturday, Oct 1.

The first one happened on the 63000 block of Landon Lane in Thermal at approximately 3:09 p.m. Details on this shooting remain limited. Authorities searched for a suspect vehicle, an early 2000 model Chevrolet pickup.

During their search, a second shooting occurred at the parking lot of a market on the 65000 block of Harrison Street. Witnesses said there was an exchange of gunfire between the occupants of a blue Chevrolet pickup and the occupants of a red four-door sedan.

When deputies responded to the second shooting, they located the red four-door sedan near Avenue 66 and Van Buren Street. The occupants of the four-door sedan had crashed into a power pole and fled the scene on foot.

Deputies searched the area and found two 18-year-olds from Thermal and two male juveniles fleeing the area. All four were detained without incident.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department added that at 3:58 PM, dispatch received a call for service regarding two male juveniles who had arrived at a local hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

During the investigation, deputies determined the Hispanic male juveniles at the hospital were the occupants of the blue Chevrolet pickup involved in the shootings.

The two 18-year-olds were arrested and booked at the John Benoit Detention Center and face attempted murder charges.

A 16-year-old was booked at Indio Juvenile Hall for attempted murder.

The following Tuesday, members of the Southern Coachella Valley Community Services District Team (SCVCSDT) arrested a 13-year-old that was later determined to be an occupant of the blue Chevrolet pickup.

On Friday, the SCVCSDT and Coachella Community Action Team served a weapons-related search warrant in the 76000 block of Pierce Street in Thermal. They ended up arresting two boys, ages 15 and 16, for attempted murder. The juveniles were booked at Indio Juvenile Hall.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Deputy J. Zazueta of the Thermal Station at 760-272-8367.