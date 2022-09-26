Plans are underway to implement Narcan training in Coachella Valley School districts

The three Coachella Valley School districts are in process of incorporating Narcan (naloxone) on local school campuses.

Naloxone, commonly known by the brand name Narcan, is a fast-acting drug that can reverse the effects of opioids like fentanyl and heroin and help restore a person’s normal breathing, according to the CDC.

Palm Springs Unified School District is bringing kits of the medication to campuses. "It's still in the process of being installed," Boiko said in an email, "but the plan is to have it placed with all the AEDs along with the Stop the Bleed kits."

The initiatives at PSUSD were outlined in a message to the school community from Superintendent Mike Swize, Ed.D., as he shared information on safety enhancements for the school year.

"We also want to make sure that we have staff at each of our sites who can respond to medical emergencies while paramedics are en route," wrote Swize. "In addition to the training that all of our school nurses have received, we also have staff at every site who have had Narcan training and will soon have 'Stop the Bleed' training."

"Security and health services staff were all trained, including our medical assistants at the sites and the admin who were able to attend," Boiko reported. Upcoming trainings in October and November will be available for more team members and volunteers.

"Our plan to make naloxone (Narcan) available at our District began before the Covid-19 pandemic," says Lissette Santiago of Coachella Valley Unified School District. "We've finalized our plan these past few months and will present it to the board for approval in one of our next board meetings."

At Desert Sands Unified School District, spokesperson Mary Perry said, "I have been informed that this issue is being discussed at a cabinet meeting later this week."

Schools in the Los Angeles Unified School District will soon be equipped with doses of naloxone, a drug used to temporarily reverse the effects of opioid drug overdoses, Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho announced Thursday.

The district’s announcement comes after Los Angeles police reported multiple overdoses among local high school students, including one who died and another who was hospitalized after they were found on a high school campus last week, the police said in a release.