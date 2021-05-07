Driver killed in rollover crash in Fresno County

National-World

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KFSN) — California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a deadly rollover crash in Fresno County on Friday morning.

It happened around 2:00 am on Dewolf near South Avenue, east of Fowler.

Officials say a man in a Mercedes was speeding northbound on Dewolf and lost control of his car. The vehicle slammed into a telephone pole and overturned onto the shoulder.

The driver was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The CHP is working to determine what led up to the crash. It’s unclear if alcohol or drugs were factors.

The crash knocked down a power pole and about a dozen customers lost service.

