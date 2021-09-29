World No. 1 Novak Djokovic withdraws from BNP

Top Stories

Tennis great Novak Djokovic has joined the growing number of athletes who have withdrawn from the upcoming BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

The BNP made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday, just days ahead of the tournament's start.

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from #BNPPO21. pic.twitter.com/qU6HV10pKa — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) September 29, 2021

Two days ago, the world's top-ranked women's tennis player Ash Barty withdrew from 2021 BNP Paribas Open. No reason was given for Barty's decision to not play.

It was just a week ago that 2018 BNP Paribas Open champion Naomi Osaka pulled out of this year's tournament. There has been no reason listed for Osaka's withdrawal from the tournament, however, many expected the announcement after she indicated following her U.S. Open loss this month that she planned to take another extended break from tennis.

Osaka, 23, is a four-time Grand Slam champion who has been ranked No. 1 and is currently No. 8. She last played at the U.S. Open, where her title defense ended with a third-round loss to eventual runner-up Leylah Fernandez on Sept. 3.

After that defeat, Osaka said: “I honestly don’t know when I’m going to play my next tennis match.”

On Tuesday, the tournament directors announced the addition of 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu, who was awarded a wild card into the tournament, calling it "A desert debut you won't want to miss."

The 2021 BNP Paribas Open will be played at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden from Oct 4. to Oct. 17.

Everyone attending the tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden will be required to provide proof of vaccination.

For tickets, visit bnpparibasopen.com/tickets/