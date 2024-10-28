A Sneak Peek at the Palm Desert Community Center’s renovations

The Palm Desert Community Center has been undergoing renovations for nearly a year, and construction is nearing completion.

The Desert Recreation District expects the center to reopen this December.

The facility has updates throughout, including renovations to the lobby, a new multipurpose room, improvements to the basketball court, an activities room, and an exercise room.

Membership costs $50 a year for Indio and Palm Desert residents, $75 for other district residents, and $150 for non-district residents. A day pass is available for $5 with photo ID.