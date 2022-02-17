Naomi Osaka awarded wild card for 2022 BNP Paribas Open

Naomi Osaka will return to Indian Wells for the 2022 BNP Paribas Open.

Officials confirmed that Osaka, 24, has been awarded the wild card for the tournament, which will take place from March 7 to March 20.

2018 champion ➡️🌴@naomiosaka is awarded a wild card and returns to #TennisParadise March 7-20🔥 pic.twitter.com/cz01Hh14Qi — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) February 17, 2022

This will be Osaka's first time back in Indian Wells since 2019. She was originally set to take part in the 2021 edition of the tournament but withdrew two weeks before it kicked off.

Osaka won the BNP Paribas Open in 2018. She is a four-time grand slam champion and former World No. 1. She is currently ranked No. 82 in the world by the WTA following an extended break from tennis that lasted from the end of the U.S. Open in August to January. She returned for the 2022 Australian Open, where she was eliminated in the round of 32.

The 2022 BNP Paribas Open will feature Novak Djokovic, 2022 Australian Open champions Rafael Nadal and Ashleigh Barty, and many of tennis' top-ranked players.

