Taylor Fritz surprises Palm Desert High School Boys’ and Girls’ tennis teams

Tennis star Taylor Fritz surprised the Palm Desert High School Boys’ and Girls’ tennis teams on Wednesday.

The teams were told that they were just going to grab a group lunch at the Chipotle in La Quinta but when they arrived, they were greeted by the top-ranked American men's tennis player in the world, Taylor Fritz!

The teams were served up their orders by Fritz himself.

Lots of star-struck student-athletes got to take photos with Fritz and he even signed headbands for each student.

Fritz, the World's No. 4 ranked men's player, shared advice for the teens.

"I gave them a lot of like, specific advice already. They told me they kinda asked me some questions but overall I would just say keep working hard. Keep having fun. There’s no shortcuts to you know becoming really great players just about like consistently working hard every day and it’s been kinda locked in every time you show up to practice so and obviously enjoying, enjoying the process," Fritz said.

Fritz said he is a long-time Chipotle super-fan and will feature the restaurant's logo on his sleeve for the entirety of the 2025 season.

Fritz is looking to become a two-time champion at the BNP Paribas Open, which is now underway at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

AMERICAN TENNIS 🇺🇸🎾



Both ranked No. 4 on their respective tours, Taylor Fritz and Jessica Pegula are back at #IndianWells. Fritz is a the 2022 champion with local ties, while Pegula is trying to end the desert drought for American women. @KESQ @Tarp1969 #TennisParadise pic.twitter.com/4k8zKVVFEG — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) March 5, 2025

The 27-year-old San Diego native beat the legendary Rafael Nadal to win the 2022 tournament.

He already kicked off the 2025 tournament on a great note, winning the Eisenhower Cup with Elena Rybakina.

As we've reported in the past, Fritz has some pretty strong ties to the Coachella Valley, making the Indian Wells tournament even more special for him. He told News Channel 3 that he was out at courts at the Indian Ridge Country Club in Palm Desert way back when he was three years old.

His father, Guy Fritz, was the coach of the College of the Desert Men's Tennis program, off and on from 1990 to 2023.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the 2025 BNP Paribas Open.