Seattle’s first-round draft choice expected to make Firebirds debut tonight

Shane Wright, the fourth player chosen in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, is expected to make his debut with the Coachella Valley Firebirds in tonight's game at Calgary.

Wright was assigned to the Firebirds by their NHL parent team, the Seattle Kraken, on a conditioning loan Sunday. A conditioning loan allows a player to participate in the American Hockey League for a maximum of five games and/or 14 days.

The #SeaKraken have reassigned forward Shane Wright to the Coachella Valley @Firebirds on a conditioning loan. pic.twitter.com/e0NZxHit82 — Seattle Kraken PR (@SeattleKrakenPR) November 21, 2022

Wright was a healthy scratch in nine of Seattle's 11 games since Oct. 25. The 18-year-old center played in five of the Kraken's first seven games, recording one assist.

