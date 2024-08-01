Coachella Valley Firebirds re-sign forward Ian McKinnon for 2024-25 season

Forward Ian McKinnon will return to the Coachella Valley Firebirds for the 2024-25 season.

The Firebirds welcomed back McKinnon with an announcement on Thursday.

McKinnon, 26, has appeared in 56 games for Coachella Valley over the last two seasons, totaling 140 penalty minutes.

He was also one of the first two players ever signed by the Firebirds.

Before signing with the Firebirds in 2022, McKinnon played in 21 games for the AHL’s Providence Bruins and spent parts of three seasons in the ECHL with the Jacksonville IceMen and Maine Mariners.

Prior to turning pro, McKinnon played junior hockey in the Ontario Hockey League for the London Knights and Mississauga Steelheads. The Whitby, Ontario native skated in one season for the Ontario Junior Hockey League’s Whitby Fury, racking up 29 points (18 goals, 11 assists) in 43 games.

McKinnon will be a much-welcomed familiar face amid a lot of newer ones this upcoming season for the Firebirds. The Firebirds will come into the 2024-25 season with a new coaching staff.

The Firebirds kick off their season on Friday, October 11th against the Bakersfield Condors.

