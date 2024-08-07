Ex-tennis pro Vince Van Patten joins Coachella Valley Scorpions’ pickleball roster

The Coachella Valley Scorpions of the National Pickleball League announced a pair of roster moves today, including the addition of former tennis pro-Vince Van Patten.

Van Patten, who notably defeated then-world No. 1 John McEnroe in 1981, is also a longtime commentator on the World Poker Tour and made regular appearances on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.'' He joins the Scorpions as an injury substitute, according to team minority owner and player Kim Jagd.

The Scorpions were established in May, one of 12 teams in the 50-and-over professional league that launched in 2022.

They currently sit near the middle of the standings, boasting a 7-5 record, with two regular-season events remaining before Championship Weekend in October.

Although he was a self-described "tennis snob" when he first tried the fledgling sport, Van Patten said he grew to appreciate pickleball.

"The funny thing about pickleball is, you go to a tennis court and you hear the ball popping and no one's really watching the matches,'' Van Patten said. "You show up at a pickleball court, and people are laughing and having fun and talking. It's the greatest social game there is."

Actor Vince Vaughn was announced as the team's majority owner on July 25. He purchased his ownership stake from Jagd, whom he first met on a pickleball court in the Manhattan Beach area.

Vaughn, best known for starring roles in comedy films such as "Swingers," "Wedding Crashers" and "Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story" throughout his three-decade career, is set to be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday.

Although Van Patten said he had not met Vaughn yet, he expressed optimism about the growth of the game.

"It's so exciting and good for pickleball," he said. "It's neat to see him and the Hollywood community get involved more and more with pickleball."

In addition to Van Patten, former professional motorcross and off-road racer Mark Mallott, of Lake Havasu, Ariz., was also added to the roster Wednesday, Jagd said.

Mallott will be available as a substitute ahead of this weekend's PickleCon event in Kansas City.

For more information about the Scorpions' current season, fans can visit www.scorpionspickleball.com or follow @ScorpionsPickleball on Instagram.