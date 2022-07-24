Lower temperatures, higher humidity

Temperatures across the Coachella Valley are noticeably cooler this weekend and are expected to stay below normal for the upcoming week. Rising humidity will produce muggy conditions over the next several days and increase chances for thunderstorms. A few thunderstorm cells popped up over our local mountains Sunday afternoon, even triggering a Flood Advisory for areas around Idyllwild. This is a sampling of how Monday and Tuesday may look.

KESQ

Dewpoints Sunday afternoon reached the 70s in the east valley, creating overall uncomfortable conditions. Additional moisture has added an extra 5° to what temperatures feel like outside for some areas. 103° in Thermal around 3:45 p.m. felt more like 108°, according to heat index values.

KESQ

Below normal temperatures and muggy conditions remain the trend over the next several days. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible at the start of the week, especially over areas of higher elevation.