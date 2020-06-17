Expecting another Comfortable Day

Local Forecast

Clear skies and mild conditions continue today, with lower wind speeds this afternoon and evening as a weak trough crosses SoCal.

Winds will max out below 20 mph on the Valley floor today for the most part, with gustier conditions in the traditionally wind-prone areas north of the I-10.

The Marine Layer remains fairly strong through Friday morning, which will function as check on daytime highs, keeping them at or slightly below our seasonal norm of 102.

The look ahead includes a significant warming trend into early next week as highs shoot up to the low one-teens, so follow the usual heat precautions, stay hydrated and be careful not to overexert yourself in the hot conditions.