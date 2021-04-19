Warmest day in the week; followed by gusty west winds

Local Forecast

It has been a warm day in the desert! Warmer than yesterday's high of 90°, temperatures climbed into the upper 90s this afternoon. Average for the date is 85°. Clear skies, low humidity, and a breezy northwest wind will be present through the evening hours.

Temperatures will cool through the middle of the week with highs in the 80s Wednesday and Thursday. A return to the low 90s will occur by the weekend.

The cool down won't be complete without gusty west winds re-joining the desert yet again. Wind speeds will strengthen Tuesday night with gusts near 30 MPH expected on the valley floor. Gusts closer to 40 MPH are forecast for Wednesday.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!