First Alert Weather Alert due to extreme Santa Ana Winds

Extreme wind conditions across Southern California will raise the fire danger level to the maximum today, with Red Flag Warnings in place for much of the area. In addition to the Red Flag Warnings, there are High Wind Warnings in place, too.

In addition to those, a Winter Weather Advisory remains up today through 10 this morning for the mountains with snow showers and rain showers possible in higher elevations.

Winds through the mountains and passes to the West of the Valley could gust as high as 100 m.p.h. Here on the Valley floor, winds are likely to reach 35 m.p.h. through today and tomorrow. This could cause road closures, lowered visibility, reduced air quality, and intentional power outages as well.

A strong area of low pressure will encourage the winds, and also cool us down a bit as it moves through the region.

Highs will run in the lower 70s today and tomorrow, and rebound a little bit for the rest of the week. Winds will ease as we head into Thursday, but fire danger will remain quite high.