Nicole Kidman to receive International Star Award at 2025 Palm Springs Film Festival

Nicole Kidman will be honored at the 2025 Palm Springs International Film Awards. Kidman will receive the International Star Award for her performance in Babygirl.

“Nicole Kidman once again showcases her unmatched talent for embracing bold and unexpected roles with remarkable ease. In Babygirl, she portrays a high-powered CEO whose life begins to unravel as she embarks on a dark, risky affair that threatens to shatter her carefully constructed world,” said Festival Chairman Nachhattar Singh Chandi. “For this tour de force performance, we are honored to present her with the International Star Award, an accolade that truly embodies Nicole Kidman.”

The Film Awards will take place on January 3, 2025, at the Palm Springs Convention Center, with the festival running January 2-13, 2025. The event will be presented by Silvercrest and sponsored by Entertainment Tonight.

Kidman joins this year’s announced honorees: Adrien Brody (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor), Conclave (Ensemble Performance Award) presented to actors Ralph Fiennes, Isabella Rossellini, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, and Lucian Msamati; Colman Domingo (Spotlight Award, Actor); Mikey Madison (Breakthrough Performance Award); and Emilia Pérez (Vanguard Award) presented to director Jacques Audiard and actors Karla Sofia Gascón, Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez and Edgar Ramírez.

Kidman previously received the International Star Award for Lion in 2017, for which she went on to receive an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress. She received the Career Achievement Award in 2022 for her role as the iconic Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos, however, that year's festival and awards gala were canceled due to the pandemic.

Past recipients of the International Star Award, Actress include Carey Mulligan, Michelle Yeoh, Penélope Cruz, Helen Mirren, Saoirse Ronan and Charlize Theron. Yeoh went on to receive the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once, while Mulligan (Maestro), Cruz (Parallel Mothers) and Ronan (Lady Bird) were all nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress in their respective years.

In Babygirl, Romy, played by Kidman, is a high-powered CEO who puts her career and family on the line when she begins a torrid affair with her much younger intern. As a polished CEO, a mother and wife living in New York City, Romy lives in a world of careful control, tight scheduling, and an all-too-keen awareness of how she’s perceived at the heights of a male-dominated field. In her own long-term marriage, she has also never truly found pleasure with her sweet, caring, and artistically driven husband. As Romy attempts to hold together her gilded persona, she is quickly undone after she meets Samuel. The film also stars Harris Dickinson, Antonio Banderas, and Sophie Wilde.

Nicole Kidman is an Academy Award, Golden Globe, SAG, and Emmy Award winner who first came to the attention of American audiences with her critically acclaimed performance in Phillip Noyce’s 1989 Australian psychological thriller Dead Calm.

Kidman has since become an internationally recognized, award-winning actress and producer known for her range and versatility. In 2003, Kidman won an Academy Award for her portrayal of Virginia Woolf in Stephen Daldry’s The Hours, for which she also won a Golden Globe and a BAFTA Award. She has also been honored with Academy Award nominations for her performances in Baz Luhrmann’s Moulin Rouge!, John Cameron Mitchell’s Rabbit Hole, Garth Davis’ Lion, and Aaron Sorkin’s Being The Ricardos.

Her other feature credits include To Die For, Practical Magic, Eyes Wide Shut, The Others, Dogville, Birth, The Paperboy, Killing Of A Sacred Deer, The Beguiled, Destroyer, Boy Erased, Aquaman, The Northman and A Family Affair.

In television, Kidman earned Emmy, SAG and Golden Globe nominations for her 2012 performance in HBO’s Hemingway and Gellhorn.

In 2017, Kidman returned to the small screen with the limited series Big Little Lies, co-executive produced by Blossom Films. Kidman received Emmy, Golden Globe, Critics Choice and SAG awards for her performance. The second season of the series premiered in June 2019 and the producing team is currently in development on a third season.

Kidman’s other credits in television as both an actor and executive producer include The Undoing, Nine Perfect Strangers, Roar, Special Ops: Lioness and Expats, and most recently, The Perfect Couple, which she executive produces and stars in.