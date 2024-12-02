Timothée Chalamet to receive Chairman’s Award at Palm Springs Film Festival

Timothée Chalamet will receive the Chairman’s Award at the 2025 Palm Springs International Film Awards, organizers announced on Monday.

Chalamet is being honored for his performance as the legendary Bob Dylan in Searchlight Pictures’ "A Complete Unknown" from director James Mangold.

The Film Awards will take place on January 3, 2025, at the Palm Springs Convention Center, with the festival running January 2-13, 2025. The event will be presented by Silvercrest and sponsored by Entertainment Tonight.

“Timothée Chalamet embodies one of the most iconic figures in music history with his extraordinary performance as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown,” said Festival Chairman Nachhattar Singh Chandi. “Timothée showcases both his physical and vocal talents as he brings depth and nuance to this role that is certain to receive award recognition. It is our honor to recognize Timothée, one of the most respected actors of his generation, with the Chairman’s Award.”

Chalamet previously received the Festival’s Rising Star Award (2018) for Call Me By Your Name and the Spotlight Award (2019) for Beautiful Boy.

Past recipients of the Chairman’s Award include last year’s recipients, Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, who went on to receive the Academy Award for Best Original Song, along with previous honorees Amy Adams, George Clooney, Viola Davis, Tom Hanks, Jennifer Hudson, Nicole Kidman, Regina King, Gary Oldman, and Reese Witherspoon.

Jolie joins this year’s previously announced honorees: Adrien Brody (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor), Conclave (Ensemble Performance Award) presented to actors Ralph Fiennes, Isabella Rossellini, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, and Lucian Msamati; Kieran Culkin (Breakthrough Performance Award) ; Colman Domingo (Spotlight Award, Actor); Angelina Jolie (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress); Nicole Kidman (International Star Award); Mikey Madison (Breakthrough Performance Award); and Emilia Pérez (Vanguard Award) presented to director Jacques Audiard and actors Karla Sofia Gascón, Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez and Edgar Ramírez.

New York, 1961. Against the backdrop of a vibrant music scene and tumultuous cultural upheaval, an enigmatic 19-year-old from Minnesota arrives with his guitar and revolutionary talent, destined to change the course of American music. He forges intimate relationships with music icons of Greenwich Village on his meteoric rise, culminating in a groundbreaking and controversial performance that reverberates worldwide.

Timothée Chalamet stars and sings as Bob Dylan in James Mangold’s A Complete Unknown, the electric true story behind the rise of one of the most iconic singer-songwriters in history. The film also stars Edward Norton as Pete Seeger, Elle Fanning as Sylvie Russo, Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez, Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash and Scoot McNairy as Woody Guthrie.

Timothée Chalamet was the youngest “Best Actor” Oscar nominee since 1939 for his breakout role in Call Me by Your Name. He has starred in five “Best Picture” Oscar nominees: Call Me by Your Name, Lady Bird, Little Women, Dune, and Don’t Look Up. Additional credits include Bones and All, The French Dispatch, Beautiful Boy, The King, Interstellar, Dune: Part Two, and Wonka.

He is currently in production on A24 and Josh Safdie’s Marty Supreme, inspired by the late American table tennis legend Martin 'Marty' Reisman.