County libraries to restart pickup, drop-off services on Monday

Starting on Monday, many libraries in Riverside County will partially re-open to start pickup and drop-off services for patrons, although the services within facilities will remain restricted amid the ongoing coronavirus threat.

"Our priority remains keeping Riverside County Library System patrons, volunteers and employees safe and well-informed while doing what we

can to help minimize the potential spread of the coronavirus,'' County Librarian Barbara Howson said Wednesday.

According to Howson, express service will be restored Monday, permitting residents to reserve books and other materials online or by calling libraries, whose staff will then gather the items for the requesters to retrieve, similar to a curbside pickup arrangement.

Patrons will also be permitted to step inside facilities to drop off materials, officials said, but perusing aisles and searching library shelves is not yet allowed.

Howson recommended that residents check the RCLS website at www.rivlib.net to confirm express services are available. They can also contact the county at 951-369-3003.