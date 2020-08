News

A car crashed into a tree near the Target in Cathedral City Thursday a little after noon.

The crash happened along the eastbound side of E Palm Canyon Road at around 12:40 p.m. Commander Julio Luna of the Cathedral City Police Department confirmed that one person was hospitalized with moderate injuries.

Luna said the roadway should be cleared by 2 p.m.

