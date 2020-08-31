Some Coachella Valley online classes targeted with “Zoom intrusions”

Back to School

A principal at a Coachella Valley school has sent out an email to parents indicating some online classes have been hit with "zoom intrusions".

Hackers are gaining access to online learning sessions that teachers are hosting on Zoom.

The hacking incidents on Zoom have been reported by a large number of users of the platform around the country since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Today News Channel 3 will report on the intrusions happening at a Coachella Valley high school, and we'll let you know what steps the school is taking aimed at keeping unwanted visitors out of online learning sessions.

We'll also check in with representative at all three Coachella Valley public school districts to find out if all districts are being targeted by the online hackers.

Be sure to catch the full story online later today and tonight on-air on News Channel 3.