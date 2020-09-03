Dr. Kaiser discusses county’s first flu death & coronavirus concerns

News

Riverside County recently confirmed its first flu death of the season and there is growing concern that both the flu and coronavirus could create a new hospital surge.

The county's health officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser told News Channel 3's Peter Daut that it is unusual to have a flu death this early in the year.

The man who died was in his 80's from the San Jacinto Valley.

Kaiser said the county does not want hospitals to be hit hard by both the flu and coronavirus at the same time.

"And what this may mean is that this year's flu is already starting to strike in certain portions of Riverside County, and people need to be aware of that possibility," Kaiser said.

Kaiser said the county is working with hospitals to make sure they can handle a surge of patients and he's urging everyone to get their flu shots before the end of next month.

