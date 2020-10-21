One person killed and multiple people seriously injured after crash in Palm Springs
One person was killed and multiple people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries Wednesday morning, after a crash in Palm Springs.
Police say that 3 cars were involved in the collision.
The crash happened at the intersection of Ramon Road and Kirk Douglas Way.
Fire officials said they had to use the jaws of life during the rescue.
Ramon Road and Kirk Douglas Way will be closed for several hours during the investigation.
