Skip to Content
News
By
Published 10:52 am

One person killed and multiple people seriously injured after crash in Palm Springs

One person was killed and multiple people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries Wednesday morning, after a crash in Palm Springs.

Police say that 3 cars were involved in the collision.

The crash happened at the intersection of Ramon Road and Kirk Douglas Way.

Fire officials said they had to use the jaws of life during the rescue.

Ramon Road and Kirk Douglas Way will be closed for several hours during the investigation.

Video courtesy of the Palm Springs Fire Department
Top Stories

Kylie Miller

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content