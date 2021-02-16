Driver smashes into fire hydrant sending geyser of water into sky

News

A car smashed into a fire hydrant early Tuesday morning in Palm Springs at the intersection of East Ramon Road and South Calle El Segundo sending a river of water rushing into nearby curbs and storm drains.

The collision resulted in an uncontrolled geyser shooting skyward until the water flow could be shut off at approximately 6:00 a.m.

The collision was first reported to police at 2:40 a.m.

There was no immediate word on any injuries, or citations.

A white BMW sedan parked in the intersection appeared to have damage to its front passenger side bumper.

The immediate roadway there was closed for a time, but no major traffic impacts were reported.