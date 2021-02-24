CVS opens more vaccine appointments at 40 statewide locations

News

Starting Thursday, February 25, CVS Health will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines to eligible populations at 40 more select CVS Pharmacies in California – approximately 20 of which will be in the Greater Los Angeles area.

Approximately 49,140 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are being made available for the 40 additional California sites through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, bringing the total CVS Pharmacy COVID-19 vaccination locations to more than 160 statewide.

Appointments for this allocation will start to become available for booking today, with shots beginning February 25.

Vaccines in a retail setting are offered on an appointment-only basis via CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and those without online access can contact Customer Service: (800) 746-7287.

As more supply becomes available through the federal program, the company will expand to additional states while increasing the number of stores offering vaccinations. CVS has the capacity to administer 20-25 million shots per month.

Click here to sign up: https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine

