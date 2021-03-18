Hatching Big Bear bald eagle egg stops moving

News

Sad update from the Friends of Big Bear Valley. The chick in the egg that starting the hatching process on Thursday has stopped moving.

The egg had started making chirping noises Thursday night.

"We do not know and cannot know what might have happened, no matter how much our human minds would like to speculate or try to figure it out," reads a post on the Friends of Big Bear Valley Facebook page.

The organizations notes that there is still hope for the second egg to hatch. It's the last of the five eggs laid remaining. This egg has not had a pip yet, but if it happens, it should happen in the next couple of days.

Jackie and Shadow, the parent eagles, have kept these two eggs well protected from predators and weather.

Last week, Jackie braved a freezing storm to keep her eggs warm.

Jackie has laid five eggs this season, but unfortunately, two eggs got eaten by ravens and another broke as she was laying it.

For more information on Friends of Big Bear Valley, including how to support the organization, visit friendsofbigbearvalley.org