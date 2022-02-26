Phil Mickelson out as American Express tournament host following controversial comments

Phil Mickelson, a 6-time major champion and World Golf Hall of Famer, has been removed as tournament host of the American Express.

The PGA TOUR confirmed this on Saturday to KESQ News Channel 3 but had no further comments.

Reports also say that the Mickelson Foundation will no longer be involved with the tournament despite a contract agreement through 2024.

The 51-year-old Mickelson, a two-time winner in the desert (2002 and 2004), has served as tournament host of the PGA TOUR event in La Quinta since 2020. Before tournament host, he was an ambassador.

This fallout all comes after a rough week for Mickelson who made controversial comments and showed support for a Saudi-backed golf league.

“They're scary (expletive) to get involved with," Mickelson told national writer Alan Shipnuck about working with the Saudis on the proposed golf league.

"We know they killed Khashoggi and have a horrible record on human rights. They execute people over there for being gay. Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it? Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates. Saudi money has finally given us that leverage,” said Mickelson.

In the wake of growing criticism for his comments, Mickelson issued an apology statement.

However, it was perhaps too little, too late.

His comments cost him sponsorships, notably KPMG, Workday and Amstel Light. Meanwhile, Callaway said they're partnership with the 45-time PGA TOUR winner is on pause.

The removal as tournament host of the American Express is just the latest domino to fall in what has been a shocking and disappointing couple of weeks for Mickelson.

In his apology statement, Mickelson said he is going to take some time away from golf to work on himself.

