Sweden still objects to playing Russia, unhappy with FIFA

STOCKHOLM, Sweden (AP) — Sweden’s soccer federation has maintained its objection to playing any matches against Russia following the invasion of Ukraine and expressed its disappointment with FIFA for keeping the Russians in World Cup qualifying. Sweden’s official stance comes a day after Poland and the Czech Republic declared they would not be accepting FIFA’s attempted compromise in ordering Russia to play without its flag and anthem at neutral venues under the name of its federation. Russia is scheduled to play Poland in the World Cup playoff semifinals on March 24 for the right to host Sweden or the Czech Republic five days later.