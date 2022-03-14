Collins gets another year to turn Northwestern around

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Northwestern coach Chris Collins will get at least another year to turn around his struggling program. Athletic director Dr. Derrick Gragg said in a statement he and Collins met Monday “to discuss the high expectations we have for our men’s basketball program, and the path forward for it.” Gragg said he “tasked” Collins with “making necessary changes to build towards success in the 2022-23 campaign.” Collins is 133-150 overall and 56-113 in the Big Ten in nine seasons at Northwestern. He led the Wildcats to their only NCAA Tournament appearance in 2017. Since then, they have five straight losing seasons. Northwestern was 15-16 overall and 7-13 in the Big Ten this season.