Anonymous $2 million donation made to renovate the Plaza Theatre in Palm Springs

News Channel 3 has learned that an anonymous donor has contributed $2 million to efforts to renovate the historic Plaza Theatre in downtown Palm Springs.

The Palm Springs Plaza Theatre Foundation is set to officially announce the donation during Thursday's city council meeting.

The $2 million donation will add to the $5 million donation that David Lee, co-creator of Frasier, made last year.

Foundation leaders said the anonymous donor is asking the city to match their donation.

The Plaza Theater is one of Palm Springs' most iconic structures. The theater first opened its doors in Dec. 1936 and for 80 years hosted many major events and performances throughout the city's history, As the years went by, however, the building fell into despair and closed its doors in 2014.

In 2019, the city, led by then Councilmember J.R. Roberts, launched a campaign to restore the Plaza Theater to its former glory. The campaign was in its early efforts when the COVID-19 pandemic halted activities and fundraising attempts.

The foundation estimates that it would need around $10 million to restore the theatre to its original glory.

The restoration process would include upgraded bathrooms, chairs, and other necessary updates. It will also include touch-ups to restore the architecture of the building so that the theater still resembles itself back when it was originally built.

If you’d like to donate, visit: savetheplazatheatreps.com/