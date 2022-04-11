TRAFFIC ALERT: Indian Canyon closed through wash due to high winds, blowing sand

North Indian Canyon Drive was closed to traffic through the Whitewater wash Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol Palm Springs Police Department.

Strong winds and low visibility shut down the major traffic artery between the city and Interstate 10 as colder air moved into the Coachella Valley with heavy winds forecast.

Blowing sand, reduced visibility, and sand build-up can be expected by drivers in and around the closure area. Gene Autry Trail remained open to traffic along with Vista Chino Road.

