At least one dead in Blythe big rig crash

At least one person died this evening when a big rig crossed westbound lanes to the eastbound side of the 10 Freeway in Blythe and went about 300 feet down an embankment.



The crash was reported at 5:56 p.m. near the Wiley's Well off-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.



The driver of another big rig stopped to check on the driver in the crash, the CHP said, but it was unclear who died in the crash.

We'll have more updates on this story as they become available.