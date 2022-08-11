Judge revokes bond for Alex Murdaugh associate Smith

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A judge has revoked house arrest for the man who authorities say agreed to kill disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh so he could get a life insurance settlement for Murdaugh’s son but only grazed his head. Thursday’s decision by a circuit judge requires Curtis “Eddie” Smith to await trial in jail on a second set of charges linked to Murdaugh. Both men are charged with running a drug and $2.4 million money laundering ring. Smith was taken to the Richland County jail — the same place where Murdaugh is awaiting trail without bail on two murder charges in the 2021 shooting deaths of his wife and son.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.