Community invited to attend vigil to honor Marine Cpl Hunter Lopez a year after his death

Friday marks one year since local Marine Cpl. Hunter Lopez and 12 other servicemembers were killed in a terrorist attack during evacuations at an airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Lopez, 22, was born in Palm Springs. He graduated from La Quinta High School in 2017 and went on to join the Marine Corps.

Hunter Lopez

A special candlelight vigil will be held on Friday, Aug. 26 at the La Quinta Civic Center Campus at 78495 Calle Tampico. The candlelight vigil will start at 7 p.m.

As a special tribute to Hunter, his loved ones ask that if you have a lightsaber, bring it to the vigil.

Anyone is welcome to join.

On Monday, News Channel 3's Samantha Lomibao spoke with Lopez's parents who reflected on the past year.

“It’s still like unreal, like I’m just still hoping to wake up and have it not be true," said his mother Alicia Lopez.

Earlier this year, his parents shared Hunter's story with News Channel 3's Peter Daut.

A scholarship fund has now been established in Hunter's name for students at LQHS who pursue careers in public service.

To donate, visit: https://desert-sands-educational-foundation.snwbll.com/hunter-lopez-memorial-scholarship-fund

The family has also created the "Hunter Lopez memorial Foundation" to help those who protect and serve our nation.

The foundation has already sponsored two service dogs for active service members and sponsored several families to attend their children's graduation from Marine boot camp.

To donate visit: https://hunterlopezmemorialfoundation.org/

Check Out Some of Our Previous Coverage on Marine Cpl. Hunter Lopez and learn more about his story and how the community honored his sacrifice: