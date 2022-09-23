The Dinah returns for its 31st year to bring together a safe community

The Dinah officially kicked off its five-day music extravaganza event on Wednesday.

This is the 31st year the event is being held. It is at the Margaritaville Hotel in Palm Springs.

Mariah Hanson who is the founder of the event said that every year the event helps create a lot of buzz for emerging artists and helps launch careers.

Most importantly it serves a bigger purpose for attendees.

“We create a safe space for women all over the globe to come together and celebrate and feel empowered and living out loud and emboldened to be exactly who we are authentically and with each other," she explained.

This year there are no COVID-19 restrictions in place. Hanson hopes attendees are responsible and test themselves at home prior.

Tickets are still on sale for the festival.