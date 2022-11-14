Skip to Content
Firefighters knock down fire at Las Primaveras Resort & Spa in Desert Hot Springs

Firefighters were able to quickly knock down a fire at the Las Primaveras Resort and Spa in Desert Hot Springs Monday evening.

The fire occurred in the area of Ocotillo Road and 6th Street at around 5:15 p.m.

According to Cal Fire, firefighters arrived and found a one-story abandoned apartment building with multiple units on fire.

Cal Fire confirmed that a total of five units were involved.

Gas Company requested to the scene.

The fire has been knocked down at around 6 p.m. There were no words on injuries.

