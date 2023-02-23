Jury recommends death penalty for Palm Springs quadruple killer

Update 1:45 p.m. Friday:

Jurors have returned a verdict sentencing Jose Larin-Garcia to death.

VERDICT: "We the jury...fix the penalty as death for the murders..." — Jake Ingrassia (@JakeKESQ) February 24, 2023

Sentencing was requested for May 26 but the defense plans to file a motion to modify the verdict, News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia reports.

Update 12:00 p.m. Friday:

The jury has made a decision on the sentencing. News Channel 3 has a reporter in the courtroom and will provide breaking updates of the verdict as we get the information into the newsroom.

The verdict in the penalty phase of the trial for Larin- Garcia of Cathedral City is expected to come back at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

-----

The jury in the Palm Springs quadruple murder trial of Jose Larin Garcia is now tasked with a life-or-death decision.

Earlier this month, the same jury found Larin Garcia guilty of shooting and killing four people in Palm Springs in 2019, and they will now determine whether he should be sentenced to death or life without parole.

In closing arguments delivered Thursday at the Larson Justice Center in Indio, prosecutor Samantha Paixao argued Larin Garcia deserves the greatest punishment for his actions. "He deserves the greatest punishment for what he's done. For taking Yuliana, Carlos, Juan, and Jacob," Paixao said.

Paixao urged the jury to consider the magnitude of Garcia's crime and its impact on the victims' families. "For what he did, the enormity of every single decision he made, he should get death," she said.

The jury was reminded of Larin Garcia's assaults on deputies and how razor blades were found in his jail cell, which could have been used as a weapon. Paixao also reminded the jury of the abuse an ex-partner of Garcia's testified about, that she said she suffered at Garcia's hands. "He put her in a chokehold and she had to witness this in a mirror. She's looking at herself, a 14-year-old little girl in a chokehold with a gun to her head," Paixao said.

Defense attorney John Patrick Dolan made the case to spare his client's life, urging the jury to avoid a fifth tragedy. "Please don't vote to kill Jose, please vote to have him sanctioned in a way that is less than death," he said.

Dolan argued that the jury should consider factors such as Garcia's young age at the time of the murders, his lack of prior felony convictions, and the fact that he was drunk. He even urged the jury to consider sympathy for him.

Harping on key defense themes of mistakes made in the investigation and the theory resoundingly rejected by the jury that another man was responsible, Dolan bemoaned their guilty verdict. "The question is, who pays for this? And frankly, I think you know that there's real problems with that decision that Mr. Larin Garcia was the person who committed this offense," he said.

The fate of Garcia now lies in the hands of the jury, who will deliberate.

"Ladies and gentlemen, you are facing death in the face today," Paixao said.

"Please, please take this seriously," Dolan added.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest updates on this developing story.

PENALTY PHASE:

Larin Garcia's family members spoke positively of his character and pleaded to the jury to spare his life.

Yuiliana Garcia's mother and sister remembered their last moments and the defense called Larin Garcia's mother to the stand.

Jacob Montgomery's mother and grandmother expressed their sorrow in losing their only son and grandchild.

Family members of Juan Duarte Raya spoke about their pain and law enforcement revealed new details about the defendant's behavior leading up to the crime.

One of Larin Garcia's ex-partners testified about abuse she said she suffered from him.

Loved ones of Carlos Campos Rivera shared the the difficulties they face without him.

The jury heard opening statements from the prosecution and defense.

WEEK 11 IN COURT:

The prosecution incisively cross-examined the defense's expert witness, a crime scene re-constructionist.

The prosecution continued poking holes in a defense expert's testimony.

The judge ruled to exclude a defense expert's experiment that substituted milk for blood.

WEEK 10 IN COURT:

A judge ruled defense crime scene re-constructionist Randolph Beasley would be allowed to testify before the jury.

New details were revealed about a jail security incident involving suspect Jose Larin Garcia tampering with a lock.

Beasley aimed to recreate the crime scene on the courtroom floor.

The reconstruction's goal was to prove three people could have fit in the back seat of the Toyota Corolla in this case.

WEEK 9 IN COURT:

The defense called two Palm Springs Police Department employees to the stand to explain why audio recordings from the night no longer exist.

The judge denied a defense motion to acquit the defendant.

WEEK 8 IN COURT:

A DNA expert continued testimony about apparent blood swabbed from key pieces of evidence.

The prosecution's blood stain pattern interpreter testified about calculating the victims' positions in their final moments.

The prosecution rested its case.

WEEK 7 IN COURT:

After about a month off from the trial, the judge gave consideration to a defense request for a mistrial due to new evidence being discovered nearly four years after the crimes.

The mistrial was ultimately denied and the most incriminating piece of evidence was excluded.

The jury returned and testimony continued with a DNA expert.

WEEK 6 IN COURT:

A Palm Springs detective testified about finding a variety of ammunition in Larin Garcia's bedroom.

The judge excused the jury for nearly a month after new, incriminating evidence previously thought to be lost was discovered.

WEEK 5 IN COURT:

A forensic toxicologist testified about whether drugs or alcohol were detected in the victims' blood samples. A fingerprint examiner who processed seven 9mm bullet casings in this case said he did not find any fingerprints on them.

A DOJ criminalist and weapons expert told the jury after examining the bullet casings from the scene that she believes they were all fired from the same weapon.

Jurors heard an hours-long recording of the undercover operation in Larin Garcia's jail cell.

An undercover agent gave testimony about what Larin Garcia told him while he was posing as an inmate in jail.

WEEK 4 IN COURT:

A friend of Larin Garcia's told the jury that the defendant showed him a gun and threatened to kill someone just days before the murders.

A PSPD detective testified about evidence she collected from the scene and security video she retrieved of Larin Garcia running out of the hospital.

A girlfriend of one of the victims' spoke about showing police Facebook messages sent the night of the murders regarding the fentanyl drug deal at the heart of these murders.

The man the defense says claimed responsibility for the murders testified he did not kill the four victims in this case.

WEEK 3 IN COURT:

Last week, a family friend who harbored Larin Garcia after he fled the from the hospital testified. The jury also heard from the investigator who arrested him later that night at an Indio bus stop.

Larin Garcia's mother took the stand, revealing he called her the night of the murders and she brought him clothes and a cell phone after he ran from the hospital.

Medical examiners testified the victims were all killed instantly by gunshot wounds to the head.

A friend of the defendant spoke about a key phone call she got from the defendant just after the murders happened.

WEEK 2 IN COURT:

The jury heard from a police investigator and a friend of some of the victims.

A hospital nurse who treated Larin Garcia as a trauma patient the night of the murders testified he ran from the emergency department.

A Palm Springs police officer gave testimony key to the defense argument that another man carried out the shootings.

The jury was brought on-location to the scene of the crimes.

WEEK 1 IN COURT:

During opening statements, prosecutor and Deputy District Attorney Samantha Paixao asked the jury to hold Larin Garcia responsible for the four lives she said he stole.

Defense attorney John Patrick Dolan argued that another man, John Olvera, was responsible for the murders.

The jury heard from some of the first people on scene after the murders, including neighbors who saw the dead bodies and the police officer who first made contact with the suspect.