College of the Desert holds second public meeting regarding new Palm Springs campus design plans

The second in a series of four public meetings at College of the Desert covered the functions and features of proposed spaces for the Palm Springs Development Project (PSDP).

COD board members and representatives from three West Valley cities, including the Mayor of Cathedral City, Rita Lamb, were able to weigh-in alongside community members.

These spaces include an academic support center and a student common area with a lactation room, food bank and a space for culinary students to sell the food they make in class.

Mayor Lamb’s background as an educator informed her concerns about the plans for instructional flex spaces with retractable seating that can transform classrooms into a studio or event space.

“It created another management situation for the teachers because we had to manage what each of our classes were doing, at a certain time, so as not to impose on somebody else's learning style,” said Mayor Rita Lamb.

The public also asked questions about how to proceed with the updated March 2021 schematic design of the new campus which formerly included a learning hotel for the hospitality program.

At this time, the plan is for future hospitality students to practice their skills in a mock front desk area and hotel rooms.

“This was the board's idea and the college's idea, and they're bringing it to fruition because of the business of the entire Coachella Valley. We have experienced and proficient and competent people to carry this to the next level of tourism," said Mayor Rita Lamb.

The completed design plans for the college are set to be presented in May and June before they are sent to the state for final approval.

If you would like to attend the upcoming meetings, they will take place in the COD Multi-Purpose Room at the Donald and Peggy Cravens Student Center at the Palm Desert Campus. If you would prefer to attend remotely via Zoom, you can click this link.

