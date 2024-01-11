Skip to Content
Alaska Airlines cancels more flights in and out of Palm Springs

Alaska Airlines
Alaska Airlines canceled more flights in and out of Palm Springs Thursday as it copes with the temporary grounding of its Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft fleet.

Seven flights were canceled for Thursday's flight schedule to and from New York's JFK International, Portland, and Seattle airports, according to the airport's website.  

This follows several other Alaska Airlines flight cancellations earlier in the week locally, after a flight from Portland to Ontario, CA suffered the explosive blowout of a door plug while in the air.

The NTSB released this image of the aircraft from Alaska Airlines Flight 1282.
National Transportation Safety Board

Five flights were canceled in and out of Palm Springs on Wednesday and on Tuesday. 

Call ahead, or go online to check your status, if you have a flight on Alaska Airlines today in Palm Springs.

