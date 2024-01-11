Alaska Airlines cancels more flights in and out of Palm Springs

Alaska Airlines canceled more flights in and out of Palm Springs Thursday as it copes with the temporary grounding of its Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft fleet.

Seven flights were canceled for Thursday's flight schedule to and from New York's JFK International, Portland, and Seattle airports, according to the airport's website.

This follows several other Alaska Airlines flight cancellations earlier in the week locally, after a flight from Portland to Ontario, CA suffered the explosive blowout of a door plug while in the air.

Five flights were canceled in and out of Palm Springs on Wednesday and on Tuesday.

Call ahead, or go online to check your status, if you have a flight on Alaska Airlines today in Palm Springs.