Up to 125 Atlantic white-sided dolphins stranded in Cape Cod waters

WELLFLEET, Mass. (AP) — The International Fund for Animal Welfare says as 125 Atlantic white-sided dolphins have become stranded on Cape Cod and a rescue effort is underway. The animal rescue organization says it began assisting the dolphins late Friday morning and at least 10 have died. The dolphins became stuck at The Gut — or Great Island — in Wellfleet, at the Herring River in Massachusetts. The group describes the area as a very difficult location with dangerous mud. Volunteers are wading into shallow water on foot to attempt to herd the dolphins back out to deeper waters. The group says it’s the largest single mass stranding in the group’s response history over 25 years.

