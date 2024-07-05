Checking for heat-related illness during extreme heat warning

With an extreme heat warning in place for the next week throughout the Coachella Valley, heat-related illnesses should be on everyone's mind.

Temperatures are expected to surpass 115 degrees all week, according to our First Alert Weather team.

According to the county's health department, there have been 237 heat-related emergency department visits so far this year.

Last year, there was a total of 618.

News Channel 3's Jennifer Franco takes a look at how the county tracks the data and the services available in the Coachella Valley to help.

