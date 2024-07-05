Palm Springs Animal Shelter announces $2.48 adoption event from July 5-7

From July 5 through July 7, the Palm Springs Animal Shelter is hosting an adoption event for $2.48 per pet, the shelter shared on Facebook.

The adoption fee is a nod to the nation's 248th year of independence.

Dogs, big and small, and cats are seeking new homes, with a collage of over 80 photos shared on social media.

Adopt your furry new friend at the Palm Springs Animal Shelter, located at 4575 E. Mesquite Avenue in Palm Springs. The hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sunday.

Visit psanimalshelter.org for more information.